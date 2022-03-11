HARSH CHILLS TONIGHT... LATE-NIGHT SNOW SATURDAY

Strong west winds are ushering in some colder air for tonight and the start of the weekend. While the wind won’t be quite as breezy overnight, temperatures will crash into the single digits above and below zero for lows. Wind chills will generally be in the teens below zero... with some negative 20s across the Northwoods. A wind chills advisory is in effect there.

Despite plenty of sunshine Saturday, highs will struggle to make it back to 20° during the afternoon. A northwest wind around 10 mph with gusts to 20 can be expected. The day will be dry, but clouds will quickly increase and thicken Saturday evening. Our next weathermaker arrives at night, in the form of a round of light snow showers. Snow should move in after 9 p.m. Saturday and should be out of the area by midday Sunday.

The snow will be light, with totals around 1-2″. Some slick roads can be expected early Sunday, but a warming trend will begin that afternoon. A breezy west-southwesterly wind should help push afternoon temperatures back into the middle 40s... likely melting much of morning’s snow. The mild weather looks to continue through next week. The “coolest” day will be Monday when highs are still a few degrees above average. Highs next Wednesday may approach 60° in spots!!

DON’T FORGET: Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend! Our clocks will need to “spring forward” an hour Saturday night...

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NW/W 5-15+ MPH

SUNDAY: W 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, cold, and brisk. Chills below zero. LOW: 3

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, but colder and blustery. Snow showers likely at NIGHT. HIGH: 20 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: Light snow in the morning, then partly cloudy. Breezy, but milder. HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty rain or snow showers, especially NORTH. HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Seasonably mild with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy at times. Even warmer! HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, but still mild. Isolated PM rain showers? HIGH: 53 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain... mainly SOUTH. Cooler, but still above average. HIGH: 48

