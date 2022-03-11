Advertisement

Green Bay native named Los Angeles fire chief

St. Joseph's Academy graduate Kristin Crowley is a trailblazer in Los Angeles. She talks about the new role leading the department and the responsibility of bei
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay native Kristin Crowley is the first woman to be named chief of the Los Angeles Fire Department in its 135-year history.

She’s no stranger to blazing trails: She’s a 22-year veteran of the LAFD and was the department’s first female fire marshal.

Crowley graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy (now Notre Dame Academy) and was on the state championship softball team. When she left high school, she wanted to be a surgeon.

She talked with our Chris Roth on Action 2 News at 4:30 about the significance of growing up in the Green Bay community and what changed her career path. She also talks about the responsibility of leading a department with 106 fire stations serving 4 million people, and shouldering the responsibility of being a role model as a woman in a leadership role.

