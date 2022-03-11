Fire destroys home of Oneida Assembly of God pastor

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - The home a local pastor shared with his wife for more than 40 years was destroyed by a fire early Thursday morning. It happened just after 5 a.m. in the Town of Oneida. The couple, and one of their sons, got out safely, but they’ve lost everything.

Charred remains are all that’s left of the trailer home Lonnie and Kathy Johnson shared with one of their sons. It was Kevin Johnson, their son, who woke his parents up and helped to get them out of the home yesterday morning.

According to Lonnie Johnson, “The smoke was so heavy, I couldn’t see. I didn’t know where I was. The trailers have halls and going down there and he just drug me out.”

Moments after the father and son got out of the house, they say flames took over the home and it quickly burned to the ground.

“I had to get my dad out and the smoke was so thick,” says Kevin Johnson, “We couldn’t see. He kept saying I can’t see, I can’t see. I said I know, but we gotta go. We gotta keep going.”

The Johnsons lost everything from their car keys and wallets to cell phones, clothes, and family heirlooms. “It’s rough. I keep thinking like I’m going to go get this and it’s not there. Even when I got dressed this morning I was looking for things,” says Lonnie Johnson.

The trailer has been the Johnson’s home since 1980. It sits right behind Oneida Assembly of God, the church Lonnie Johnson has led since 1974. It’s their church community, neighbors and the Red Cross who’ve come to their aid so far.

A GoFundMe site has also been set up to help as well. And, as they try to rebuild and recover from this harrowing experience - the Johnsons are relying heavily on their faith. Kevin Johnson adds, “We may have lost all of our material or worldly things but we have each other, which I think is more important.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.