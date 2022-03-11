COVID-19 in WISCONSIN: New cases fall below 400/day; deaths up

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – For the first time since last July, Wisconsin is averaging fewer than 400 new coronavirus cases per day. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports a 7-day average of 392, the rolling average down from 402 the day before. The 7-day average is still trending in a good direction but is showing signs of leveling off. Of the 20 Wisconsin counties we’re tracking, only Brown and Winnebago had increases in the double digits, and four reported no new cases; 14 had single-digit case numbers.

The positivity rate reached the once-magic number of 3.0% of all tests in the last week positive for the COVID-19 virus, down from 3.1% a day ago. Medical experts early in the pandemic considered this the level where the spread of the virus was being managed.

Deaths are up. The 7-day average rose from 9 to 10 deaths per day, and the death rate rose to 0.89% of all cases since the start of the pandemic. It fell below 0.89% two months ago during the omicron surge, as survivable cases outpaced fatal ones from the highly contagious but milder omicron variant. The death toll rose by 47 in the past day, but the DHS says about two-thirds happened more than a month ago and aren’t counted in the 7-day average.

Winnebago County reported 6 deaths, with 5 of them recent. Brown County reported 4, including recent ones. Fond du Lac and Outagamie counties each reported 3, with 1 recent death in each. Dodge County reported 2, both of them recent. And Door, Florence and Manitowoc counties each reported 1 more death, none of these occurring in the past month. County case and death totals are listed at the end of this article.

DHS numbers show 45 people were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 treatment since yesterday. By our calculations, the state is averaging 38 hospitalizations per day, still one of the lowest averages we’ve seen since late July. Hospitalizations were equivalent to more than 11% of the 403 new COVID-19 cases identified by testing.

Friday the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) said there were 313 COVID-19 patients in hospitals around the state, including 55 in ICU -- 5 fewer in intensive care units and 3 fewer in hospitals overall. Hospitals in the Northeast health care region have 38 of those patients, 6 in ICU -- that’s 4 fewer in ICU and 6 fewer patients overall. The Fox Valley hospitals have 15 COVID-19 patients, 1 fewer than Thursday, and still have 1 in ICU.

Vaccination numbers saw a big jump in Friday’s report. The increase of 8,157 doses administered to Wisconsinites and out-of-state residents was more than the past two days combined and the largest one-day increase since February 4. More than half of these (4,660) were booster shots for Wisconsin residents, but the number of Wisconsinites getting their first dose (824) was the most in eight days and the number completing their vaccine series (1,592) was the most in 14 days.

The 7-county Northeast health care region reached 60% of the region’s residents completing their vaccine series. The 8-county Fox Valley health care region is on the verge of 60% of residents there having at least one dose of vaccine. Florence and Forest counties are also closing in on 50% of residents completing their vaccine series.

Friday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 26.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/23.6% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

12 to 17: 61.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/57.2% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 59.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/54.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 63.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/59.1% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 69.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/65.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 71.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/68.5% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 78.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/75.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Friday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.5% 62.6% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.8% 54.5% Dodge (87,839) 52.4% 50.1% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 78.6% (+0.1) 74.3% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.5% 49.9% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.7% 53.0% Forest (9,004) 52.7% 49.8% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.5% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.5% 50.9% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 53.8% 51.5% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.4% 58.0% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.2% 50.8% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.2% (+0.1) 76.2% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.8% 50.9% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.1% 61.2% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.7% 45.9% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.8% 60.0% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.4% 53.3% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.9% 43.8% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.1% 59.0% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 297,434 (62.7%, +0.1) 284,603 (60.0%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 329,265 (59.9%) 314,363 (57.2%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,733,644 (64.0%) 3,532,243 (60.6%, +0.1)

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 69,749 cases (+11) (392 deaths) (+4)

Calumet – 11,471 cases (+4) (95 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,984 cases (+2) (85 deaths)

Dodge – 24,275 cases (+5) (277 deaths) (+2)

Door – 6,556 cases (+1) (55 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 808 cases (+0) (16 deaths) (+1)

Fond du Lac – 29,278 cases (+6) (234 deaths) (+3)

Forest - 2,425 cases (46 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,721 cases (+4) (39 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,166 cases (+2) (51 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,299 cases (+1) (70 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,546 cases (+2) (40 deaths)

Langlade - 4,859 cases (+1) (64 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,209 cases (+3) (155 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 9,619 cases (+3) (98 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,876 cases (+11) (60 deaths)

Menominee – 1,840 (+3) (13 deaths)

Oconto – 9,292 cases (+2) (88 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,185 cases (+9) (332 deaths) (+3)

Shawano – 9,705 cases (123 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,283 cases (+4) (257 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,269 cases (+5) (193 deaths)

Waushara – 4,961 cases (67 deaths)

Winnebago – 43,592 cases (+23) (324 deaths) (+6)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

