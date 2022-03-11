A GUSTY DAY ACROSS THE AREA

A cold front that moved through the area late this morning, brought some spotty snow showers to the area. Although it will mainly stay dry for the rest of the day, gusty winds will stick around even though the front has now moved through. Winds could gust up to 35 mph for the rest of the afternoon. High temperatures will rise to about 30°, before plummeting through the overnight hours.

Overnight, cold air will settle in again. Wind chills waking up tomorrow will be in the teens and 20s below zero. Even with plenty of sun in the forecast, afternoon highs can be expected to top out in the lower half of the 20s. Overnight and into Sunday, there will be another chance of light snow. This will likely develop close to midnight, and will last through the morning hours. The snow should be light, but will be enough to create some slick roads. Milder temperatures will build in for the afternoon... with highs into the 40s.

Next week is looking mild! High temperatures for every day are forecasted to be in the 40s, and even 50s will be possible toward the end of the week.

DON’T FORGET: Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend! Our clocks will need to “spring forward” an hour Saturday night...

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 15-25+ MPH

SATURDAY: NW/W 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Variably cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Gusty winds. HIGH: 31

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Clearing toward dawn. Subzero chills. LOW: 4

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Blustery. Late-night snow showers. HIGH: 22 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: Early light snow, then partly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty rain or snow showers, especially NORTH. HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Seasonably mild with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty light rain/mix LATE. HIGH: 53

