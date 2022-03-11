Appleton company cited twice in six months for fall hazards

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton company has been cited twice in six months for fall hazards, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Thousands of dollars in penalties have been proposed for Apple Roofing Solutions LLC.

On Nov. 2, 2021, an Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspector observed six roofers on a two-story Algoma duplex. OSHA says Apple Roofing Solutions LLC failed to provide fall protection equipment to workers, train workers on its use, and provide a ladder extended at least 3 feet above the landing surface. OSHA issued one willful, one repeat and one serious violation. Proposed penalties are $49,722.

“Apple Roofing Solutions continues to show a flagrant disregard for the safety and well-being of its workers, and the law. Fall hazards make roofing work among the construction industry’s most dangerous jobs and among OSHA’s most frequently cited hazards,” said OSHA Area Director Robert Bonack in Appleton. “While this company seems willing to ignore the dangers of falls and the potential for serious injuries, debilitation or worse, OSHA will hold Apple Roofing Solutions, and other employers like them, accountable for failing to meet the legal requirements to provide safe working conditions.”

Apple Roofing has has 15 business days from the issuing of penalties to comply or contest the findings.

In June 2021, OSHA cited the company for the same hazards on a Neenah job site and proposed $21,140 in penalties.

The company was previously cited for similar hazards in 2017 and 2018.

