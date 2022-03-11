Antigo man disappears after going into ditch

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old man has gone missing in Langlade County.

Mark Linsdau of Antigo was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 5. Linsdau was traveling on Crestwood Road in the Township of Norwood when went into the ditch somewhere between Park Road and Moose Lake Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says a family member believes Linsdau left the area on foot or was picked up by another driver. There’s been no word from Linsdau since he disappeared.

DESCRIPTION

5′8″

165 pounds

Light brown hair

Brown eyes

Numerous tattoos

Wearing dark gray sweatshirt, jeans, camo tennis shoes, baseball hat with deer antler logo

If you have information, contact your local law enforcement

