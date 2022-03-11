Advertisement

Antigo man disappears after going into ditch

Mark Lindsdau
Mark Lindsdau(Langlade County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old man has gone missing in Langlade County.

Mark Linsdau of Antigo was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 5. Linsdau was traveling on Crestwood Road in the Township of Norwood when went into the ditch somewhere between Park Road and Moose Lake Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says a family member believes Linsdau left the area on foot or was picked up by another driver. There’s been no word from Linsdau since he disappeared.

DESCRIPTION

  • 5′8″
  • 165 pounds
  • Light brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Numerous tattoos
  • Wearing dark gray sweatshirt, jeans, camo tennis shoes, baseball hat with deer antler logo

If you have information, contact your local law enforcement

