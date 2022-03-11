Antigo man disappears after going into ditch
Published: Mar. 11, 2022
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old man has gone missing in Langlade County.
Mark Linsdau of Antigo was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 5. Linsdau was traveling on Crestwood Road in the Township of Norwood when went into the ditch somewhere between Park Road and Moose Lake Road.
The Sheriff’s Office says a family member believes Linsdau left the area on foot or was picked up by another driver. There’s been no word from Linsdau since he disappeared.
DESCRIPTION
- 5′8″
- 165 pounds
- Light brown hair
- Brown eyes
- Numerous tattoos
- Wearing dark gray sweatshirt, jeans, camo tennis shoes, baseball hat with deer antler logo
If you have information, contact your local law enforcement
