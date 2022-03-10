Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments in Green Bay murder case

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court Thursday heard arguments in the appeal of a man convicted of first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting in Green Bay six years ago.

Richard Arrington was found guilty in 2017 of murdering Ricardo Gomez, who was shot outside a home on the 1100 block of Day Street on April 2, 2016. Arrington and two others drove to a home on that street to buy marijuana. Arrington ran into a man he was feuding with, they exchanged words, and Arrington fired three shots from his vehicle toward the Day Street home. One of the bullets struck Gomez in the chest.

Arrington claims his Sixth Amendment rights were violated when a confidential informant recorded conversations with him at the Brown County Jail. He also claimed ineffective counsel.

Last April, the District III Court of Appeals ruled in Arrington’s favor and ordered a new trial. The State objected and asked the state Supreme Court to review the ruling. It isn’t known when the high court will make a ruling in the case.

The Supreme Court said it would review the appeal’s court opinion based on these issues:

1. Did Arrington prove that his counsel was ineffective for failing to move to suppress the CI’s recordings and testimony on Sixth Amendment grounds?

2. Did Arrington prove that the State violated his Sixth Amendment right to counsel?

Arrington is currently serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole more than 30 years away.

