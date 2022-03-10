We asked people in traffic, was Chick-fil-A worth the wait?

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new restaurant opening in Ashwaubenon is drawing a lot of traffic. As we’ve been reporting, the Green Bay area got its first Chick-fil-A, which opened for drive-thru orders for the first time Thursday morning.

Long lines of customers have been filling up the drive-thru lanes. Cars were already lined up at 7 A.M. for the restaurant’s grand opening at 8. The line was still long at 4 in the afternoon.

People tell us it’s taking 30 to 40 minutes to get through. We talked with people while they waited in line and got mixed reactions to whether the food is worth the wait.

“Oh, it’s worth it. I love this place. We used to drive always to Appleton just to get it, so I’m glad it’s here finally,” Kevin Henquinette said.

“I don’t know. This better be the best chicken I ever had,” Henry Schreiner said.

“It’s more for the hype, not even for the food at this point,” Faith Wilson told us.

All three told us they’re from Green Bay.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety helped develop a specific traffic plan for Chick-fil-A and traffic around Bay Park Square Mall, where the restaurant is located in an outer lot. Officers told us everything has been going smoothly despite the wonky, winding path through the parking lot to manage traffic.

Schreiner was already waiting 20 minutes when we talked to him. He added, “The line’s actually moving pretty fast, so it’s not so bad.”

“Where else can you go around here? It’s just a parking lot. People still gotta park too,” Henquinette said.

Customers need to approach the mall heading north on Oneida Street and turn left into the parking lot at Anderson Drive. Southbound traffic on Oneida will not be allowed to turn left.

People going to the mall are advised to use other entrances.

