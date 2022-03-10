Suring school board hiring lawyer for investigation after high school strip searches

SURING, Wis. (WBAY) - The Suring school board is hiring a lawyer as part of an investigation it’s launching. The move comes after another lawyer hired by several parents requested the district settle with the group or risk a lawsuit over allegations their kids were strip-searched.

At a meeting Wednesday night, the school board didn’t openly discuss exactly what the lawyer is investigating -- that discussion was held during closed session -- but the Suring School District has faced intense criticism from parents, staff, lawmakers and law enforcement.

The board placed Superintendent Kelly Casper on paid administrative leave last week after she was charged with six counts of false imprisonment.

Casper is accused of forcing six girls into a room and having them strip to their underwear. She told investigators she was searching for vaping devices. She has a court date scheduled for March 23.

There was an outcry from parents at last week’s meeting school board, but Wednesday the meeting had a different tone. One parent spoke about a program to help students get past this experience.

“To move forward, to bring in and allow the kids to have a voice, it teaches the kids how to stand up for themselves, how to approach situations and address them,” Rachel Sexton, a Suring parent, told the board.

The board also voted Wednesday to hire an interim superintendent. Todd Carlson starts on March 21 pending a contract agreement.

We requested from Suring school administrators a notice Jeff Olson, the lawyer hired by several parents, sent to the district regarding a settlment. However, we have yet to receive a copy of that public document.

