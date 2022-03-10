Advertisement

SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Oconto veteran honored for helping liberate Czechs

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A World War II veteran from Oconto has received a distinguished honor.

In Thursday’s Small Towns, Jeff Alexander introduces us to Dick Jenkins. He served in the 8th Armored Division during the war.

Representatives from the Czech Republic military traveled to Oconto to present Dick with an honorary medal of merit. They thanked Jenkins for his role in liberating the country from German occupation.

It’s an honor Jenkins accepts with gratitude and humility.

“They had suffered so long under German rule that they would do anything for us, they’d take us right into their homes or whatever,” said Jenkins.

On Action 2 News at 6, Jenkins shares his story with Jeff Alexander and talks about how he feels blessed to live in Oconto.

