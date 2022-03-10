A SEASONABLY COLD MARCH DAY

High pressure sliding to our south this afternoon will bring in a reinforcing shot of cold air to the area. High temperatures will be cold only making it into the low and middle 20s across the area, and some clouds will move through the area mainly for southern areas like the Fox Cities.

Tomorrow, a quick moving weathermaker will swing a cold front through the area and will bring us a chance of snow. This snow will likely move through during the middle and late morning, and will form as a narrow band. Given this band of snow’s quick moving nature, less than a half an inch of snow can be expected anywhere across Northeast Wisconsin. This is still enough to create slick roads, and reduce visibility briefly as the snow falls. Even more impressive will be gusty winds. Some of those winds could gust over 30 mph! Those southwest winds will push our highs into the lower 30s.

By Saturday, temperatures will plummet once again. Highs then can be expected to top out in the lower 20s. Overnight and into Sunday, there will be another chance of light snow. This will likely develop after midnight, and will last throughout the early morning hours. The snow should be light, but will be enough to create some slick roads.

DON’T FORGET: Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend! Our clocks will need to “spring forward” an hour early Sunday morning...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: SW/W 15-25+ MPH

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 26

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold, but calmer. Single digit chills. LOW: 11

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. A few snow showers. Gusty winds. HIGH: 31 LOW 6

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Blustery. Late-night snow showers. HIGH: 22 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: Early light snow, then partly sunny. Milder, but windy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty rain or snow showers. HIGH: 46 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Filtered sun and clouds. Mild, but windy. HIGH: 54

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.