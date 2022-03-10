Advertisement

Notre Dame girls ready for return to the Resch

By Eric Boynton
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:12 AM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Notre Dame girls are back in the WIAA State Girls Basketball tournament for the ninth time in program history.

Last year the Tritons brought home their fourth state championship by winning two games in La Crosse after the tournament was moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year the event returns to Green Bay, and the Tritons hope to bring home their fifth gold ball in front of the home crowd.

