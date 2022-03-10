Local brewery’s “Pints with a Purpose” will give meals to Ukraine refugees

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - A local brewery is serving up “Pints with a Purpose.” Zambaldi Beer, 1649 S. Webster Ave., in Allouez is donating a dollar for every pint, six-pack or growler purchased until 9 o’clock Wednesday and again from 3 P.M. to 9 P.M. on Thursday, March 10.

The money will go to World Central Kitchen, an organization that’s serving hot meals to refugees at eight border crossings between Ukraine and Poland. World Central Kitchen is also supporting restaurants in five Ukrainian cities and has teams in several other surrounding countries.

“For all the difficulties we’ve had over the last two years, and anything that comes our way, we’re really pretty lucky with all that’s going on in our lives. We don’t have a big army bearing down on our cities. We don’t have to flee our homes with just our loved ones. So when we have the ability to help those sorts of folks out, I think it’s important that we do that,” owner David Malcolm said.

