Is the spread of COVID-19 leveling off?

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – There are growing indications that the decline in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is leveling off. The Department of Health Services (DHS) says 464 COVID-19 cases were confirmed by test results in the past day. The 7-day average of new cases edged downward from 408 to 402 cases per day, closer to that 400 mark. Wisconsin hasn’t averaged fewer than 400 cases per day since late July (that month, the 7-day average fell as low as 61 cases per day before rising following the 4th of July holiday). But the difference of 6 cases is the smallest day-to-day change in the rolling average since last August.

The DHS also reports the spread of the virus remains high in 68 counties. It’s very high in one county -- Buffalo County, on the west side of the state -- down from 6 counties that were rated “very high” a week ago. For the first time in months, the spread is down to “medium” levels in some counties -- Rusk, Walworth and Washington. More significantly, the DHS says the majority of Wisconsin counties saw no significant change in case numbers from two weeks ago, more than 40 counties. It’s also worth noting no counties saw an increase in cases. The 20 counties we’re tracking in WBAY’s viewing area were almost evenly split:

No significant change: Door, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Langlade, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, Sheboygan

Shrinking: Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago

The percentage of tests coming back positive may also be leveling off. After two days at 3.2%, the positivity rate fell one-tenth to 3.1%, getting closer to that magic number we heard early in the pandemic when scientists believed a positivity rate below 3% showed the spread of the virus was becoming manageable. Managing it still requires all the mitigation efforts we’ve heard about for months and years: Get vaccinated or get a booster, maintain a social distance, wear masks when you’re indoors around people who aren’t from your household, and wash your hands more often or use sanitizer.

Thirty-seven COVID-19 deaths were reported to the DHS since Wednesday’s report. The DHS says 30 of these people died more than a month ago, so they’re not counted in the 7-day average of recent deaths, which seems to have plateaued at 9 deaths per day. Fond du Lac County reported 3 of the 37 deaths, Calumet and Dodge counties each reported 2, and deaths were also reported by Door, Langlade, Outagamie, Shawano and Waupaca County. The death count in Sheboygan County was revised. County numbers are listed at the end of this article.

The 7-day average of hospitalizations dropped. Forty-seven people were hospitalized in the past 24-hour period, bringing the average, by our estimate, down to 37 admissions per day. It’s the first time Wisconsin averaged fewer than 40 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since July 26 last year. However, the death rate edged up this week to 4.27% of all cases. Consider that today’s hospitalizations have equaled about 10% of the new cases as we look back at the past two weeks.

There are currently 316 COVID-19 patients in 138 hospitals around Wisconsin. Sixty of them are in ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). That’s 2 fewer patients in ICU and 29 fewer COVID-19 patients in hospitals as discharges and deaths outpaced new admissions. It’s the fewest COVID-19 patients since August 2 last year.

Hospitals in the Northeast health care region have 44 patients, the same as yesterday, with 10 in ICU, 1 more than Wednesday.

Fox Valley hospitals have 16 COVID-19 patients, 4 fewer than yesterday, and still treating 1 patient in ICU.

Vaccination rates remain largely unchanged: 64.0% of the state’s population received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 60.5% of Wisconsinites completing their vaccine series. Wisconsinites receiving a booster shot is up one-tenth to 33.0%, nearing one-third of the state’s population (children under 16 aren’t eligible for booster shots).

Sheboygan County reached 60% of its population completing their vaccine series, and the Northeast health care region is on the verge of 60% of the residents across 7 counties considered fully vaccinated.

Thursday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 26.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/23.5% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

12 to 17: 60.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/57.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

18 to 24: 59.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/54.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 63.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/59.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 69.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/65.4% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

45 to 54: 71.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/68.5% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

55 to 64: 78.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/75.3% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

65 and up: 85.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Thursday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.5% (+0.1) 62.5% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.8% 54.5% Dodge (87,839) 52.4% 50.0% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.5% 74.2% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.5% 49.9% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.7% 53.0% Forest (9,004) 52.7% 49.8% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.5% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.5% 50.8% Langlade (19,189) 53.8% 51.5% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.4% 58.0% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.2% 50.8% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.1% 76.2% (-0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.8% 50.9% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.1% 61.2% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.7% 45.9% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.8% (+0.1) 60.0% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.4% 53.3% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.9% 43.8% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.1% 59.0% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 297,335 (62.7%, +0.1) 284,373 (59.9%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 329,187 (59.9%) 314,170 (57.1%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,732,820 (64.0%) 3,530,651 (60.5%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 69,738 cases (+13) (388 deaths)

Calumet – 11,467 cases (+4) (95 deaths) (+2)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,982 cases (85 deaths)

Dodge – 24,270 cases (+2) (275 deaths) (+2)

Door – 6,555 cases (+2) (54 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 808 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,272 cases (+12) (231 deaths) (+3)

Forest - 2,425 cases (46 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,717 cases (39 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,166 cases (+2) (51 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,298 cases (+0) (70 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,544 cases (+1) (40 deaths)

Langlade - 4,858 cases (+2) (64 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 17,206 cases (+5) (154 deaths)

Marinette - 9,616 cases (+7) (98 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,865 cases (60 deaths)

Menominee – 1,837 (13 deaths)

Oconto – 9,290 cases (+1) (88 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,176 cases (+7) (329 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 9,705 cases (+3) (123 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 29,279 cases (+2) (257 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Waupaca – 11,264 cases (+4) (193 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 4,961 cases (+2) (67 deaths)

Winnebago – 43,569 cases (+11) (318 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

