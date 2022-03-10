Advertisement

Green Bay Southwest Troyettes, Notre Dame Academy win at Nationals

The Green Bay Southwest Troyettes win at nationals.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Southwest High School Troyettes Dance Team and Notre Dame Academy Dance Team have taken home National Championship wins.

The Troyettes returned home from Orlando Wednesday after winning at the Contest of Champions in kick for medium-sized schools and best choreography for kick. They placed 4th in pom.

The team’s theme this year was “We’re Back.”

The Troyettes are coached by Shawna Landes. Shawna has coached the team for more than 30 years.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Troyettes.

Notre Dame won nationals for extra small pom and placed 3rd in open jazz.

