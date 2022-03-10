Green Bay Southwest Troyettes, Notre Dame Academy win at Nationals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Southwest High School Troyettes Dance Team and Notre Dame Academy Dance Team have taken home National Championship wins.

The Troyettes returned home from Orlando Wednesday after winning at the Contest of Champions in kick for medium-sized schools and best choreography for kick. They placed 4th in pom.

The team’s theme this year was “We’re Back.”

The Troyettes are coached by Shawna Landes. Shawna has coached the team for more than 30 years.

Notre Dame won nationals for extra small pom and placed 3rd in open jazz.

