Girls’ WIAA basketball tournament returns to Resch Center

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The WIAA state girls’ basketball tournament tips off at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon on Thursday, March 10.

It’s the first time the tournament is back since the WIAA decided to cancel the rest of the games after starting the tournament in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a sign that things are getting back to normal with COVID numbers now decreasing.

And it will also make a big impact on the economy. Tourism experts say with ticket sales and teams from across the state staying in hotels in our area, they expect to bring in more than $2 million.

“It’s extra special this year. Our hotels feel it certainly and are excited to welcome the teams. Our hospitality community, restaurants, we’re ready to welcome with open arms,” Brad Toll, president and CEO of Discover Green Bay said.

“We hope all these seats are filled. We hope that the whole community comes out and their communities come out and that we can provide an atmosphere and an experience that they deserve after a couple of tough years,” WIAA assistant director Kate Peterson Abiad said.

Discover Green Bay, the local tourism bureau, plans to give money to whichever school sells the most tickets to the tournament.

