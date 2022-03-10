Freedom boys cruise into sectional finals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A big second half run helped Freedom pull away from Northland Pines to punch their tickets to the sectional finals.

The Eagles cut into the Freedom lead with a 9- run before the Irish responded with a 17-2 ru to close out the 48-31 victory. Up next will be a match-up with either Brillion or Kewaunee on Saturday in the sectional finals for a trip to state.

