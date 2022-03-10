Advertisement

Freedom boys cruise into sectional finals

By Eric Boynton
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:12 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A big second half run helped Freedom pull away from Northland Pines to punch their tickets to the sectional finals.

The Eagles cut into the Freedom lead with a 9- run before the Irish responded with a 17-2 ru to close out the 48-31 victory. Up next will be a match-up with either Brillion or Kewaunee on Saturday in the sectional finals for a trip to state.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Attorney requests competency evaluation for Green Bay woman charged in grisly murder
Ashwaubenon Chick-fil-A opening day
We asked people in traffic, was Chick-fil-A worth the wait?
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
MyMichigan Health President and CEO Diane Postler-Slattery, Ph.D., FACHE, 62, and her husband...
Former Aspirus Wausau Hospital COO, husband die in Florida plane crash
Customers get their first orders from the new Chick-fil-A in Ashwaubenon. March 10, 2022.
Opening of Green Bay area’s first Chick-fil-A expected to cause traffic issues

Latest News

Freedom and Waupun are set to face off for the division three state championship after cruising...
Freedom, Waupun advance to Division 3 state title game
Freedom and Waupun are set to face off for the division three state championship after cruising...
Freedom, Waupun advance to Division 3 state title game
Neenah, De Pere, and Ashwaubenon are a step closer to the Kohl Center after wins in the...
Neenah wins a thriller, De Pere & Ashwaubenon advance
Neenah, De Pere, and Ashwaubenon are a step closer to the Kohl Center after wins in the...
Local teams moving on to boys sectional finals
Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)
Packers raised $65.8 million in latest stock sale