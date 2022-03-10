DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME: What springing ahead means for you

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s time to spring forward for Daylight Saving Time. Yes, it means you lose an hour of sleep. It also means you get to enjoy the sun a little later in the day.

Remember to set your clocks ahead an hour before you go to sleep on Saturday. Smart devices will do it for you automatically. Clocks spring ahead at 2 a.m.

“Daylight saving time is a good time to reset and get ready as we get closer to the start of severe weather season,” said acting Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle. “We urge everyone to take steps to protect their families and homes from possible emergencies or unexpected disasters.”

ReadyWisconsin recommends replacing the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

It’s also a good time to make emergency kits for the members of your household.

Pack a home emergency kit with:

• Flashlight

• Extra batteries

• First Aid Kit

• Whistle, horn, or another device to signal or help

• Photocopy of person identification, such as a driver’s license

• List of emergency contacts

• Personal medical information and medications

For pets:

• Identification tags on collars

• Medications, immunization records

• Leashes or pet carrier

• Current photos of you with your pets

