Court weighs case of conservative who won’t leave DNR board

Fred Prehn
Fred Prehn(WSAW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:16 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court is set to consider whether to remove a Department of Natural Resources board member who refuses to step down even though his term ended almost a year ago.

Fred Prehn has said he doesn’t have to step aside because the Senate hasn’t confirmed Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee.

The Republican-controlled Senate adjourned its two-year session this week without scheduling a confirmation hearing. That effectively preserves a one-vote conservative majority on the DNR board that has handled key issues like wolf management and environmental policy.

The justices will hear oral arguments Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

