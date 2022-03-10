COLD FOR THE MIDDLE OF MARCH

High pressure sprawling across the upper Midwest will give us cold, but quiet weather. Wind chills will be in the single digits this morning. Later this afternoon, high temperatures will be mainly in the 20s. Our temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees colder than normal for the middle of March.

Sunshine will mix with some clouds today. Many of these clouds are courtesy of a winter storm that’s passing well to our southwest. We’ll stay dry and skies will be mostly clear this evening.

Our next weathermaker is coming out of western Canada... It’s another “Alberta Clipper” storm system. As it pushes a cold front across Wisconsin, we’ll see a round of snow showers tomorrow morning and into the midday hours. We’re only expecting a dusting or a coating of snow, so it won’t be too much. However, you’ll notice the winds tomorrow, as this disturbance zips through the Great Lakes. Southwest winds gusting over 30 mph will allow our temperatures to rise to near 30 degrees.

Temperatures will drop again into Saturday, but there’s some mild March weather heading our way soon... Look for highs rising into the 40s, then the 50s as we go into next week. That’s going to cause some major melting of any lingering snowpack across the area.

DON’T FORGET: Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend! Our clocks will need to “spring forward” an hour early Sunday morning...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/W 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: SW/W 15-30+ MPH

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Colder for March. Single digit wind chills this morning. HIGH: 26

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold, but calmer. LOW: 10

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A few snow showers. Gusty winds. HIGH: 30 LOW 6

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Blustery. Late-night snow showers. HIGH: 22 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: Early light snow, then partly sunny. Milder, but windy. HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty rain or snow showers. HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Filtered sun and clouds. Mild, but windy. HIGH: 56

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.