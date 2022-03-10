Advertisement

Appleton schools name new superintendent, promoting from within

Greg Hartjes was named the Appleton Area School District's next superintendent, effective July 1, 2022(Appleton Area School District)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Area School District promoted from within to hire its next superintendent.

The school board named Greg Hartjes to assume the duties of superintendent on July 1. Hartjes has been with the school district for 30 years. He’s been its chief financial officer since 2017. Before that, he was principal at Appleton West High School, Appleton Technical Academy, and Renaissance School for the Arts. He’s also been a math teacher, associate principal and basketball coach.

Two of his children graduated from Appleton schools and one is still attending. His wife is a school secretary. Hartjes has masters degrees from Marian University (educational leadership) and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh (mathematics education).

The school district says contract details are being finalized, and the school board plans to act on the contract at its regular meeting March 21.

The school board released a statement by Hartjes that reads in part, “I have dedicated my professional career to the children of the Appleton community, and I will continue to bring that same passion, compassion, and commitment to the students and families in the AASD in my new role as superintendent.”

He went on to write, “Appleton is my community, it is our community, and I will do everything I can to bring our community and our school district together to provide the best possible education for our 15,000 students. They are our community’s future, more specifically, they are our future plumbers, doctors, bus drivers, nurses, teachers…and our future leaders…we have no choice but to do everything we can to help them succeed.”

“Based on clear feedback from all of our stakeholders, the board sought a collaborative leader positioned to move our district forward. Given Mr. Hartjes’ extensive leadership experience in the AASD, school finance expertise, and constant focus on what is best for our students, the Board is confident in his selection as the next Appleton Area School District Superintendent,” School Board President Kay Eggert wrote on behalf of the school board.

