3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: New solar panels don’t require visible light

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An accidental discovery has led to a new kind of solar panel that doesn’t require visible light. They generate electricity from light in the ultraviolet spectrum.

And even better, they’re made from food waste.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz discusses this discovery and shows you how these solar panels work.

