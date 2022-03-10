Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: New solar panels don’t require visible light

An accidental discovery leads to solar panels that don't require visible light -- they generate electricity from ultraviolet wavelengths
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:57 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An accidental discovery has led to a new kind of solar panel that doesn’t require visible light. They generate electricity from light in the ultraviolet spectrum.

And even better, they’re made from food waste.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz discusses this discovery and shows you how these solar panels work.

And watch Brad’s special, 30 BRILLIANT MINUTES -- a full half hour of Brad’s favorite and fascinating scientific discoveries -- Saturday, March 12, at 6:30 P.M. on WBAY-TV 2.

