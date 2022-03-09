Names released in fatal Town of Waupun crash

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Waupun woman died in a crash on Highway 151 Tuesday evening.

At about 7:21 p.m., the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a two-vehicle crash near Oak Center Road in the Town of Waupun.

“Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say a southbound driver rear-ended another southbound vehicle. The striking vehicle, driven by Sarah Lemmenes, 40, Waupun, entered the median and rolled several times. Lemmenes was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, 18-year-old Edgar Ruiz of Beaver Dam, lost control and slid into a west ditch. Ruiz and his two passengers were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Waupun Police Department, the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Fond du Lac County Drone Team and the Fond du Lac County Crash Reconstruction Team.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.