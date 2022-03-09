Advertisement

Names released in fatal Town of Waupun crash

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Waupun woman died in a crash on Highway 151 Tuesday evening.

At about 7:21 p.m., the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a two-vehicle crash near Oak Center Road in the Town of Waupun.

“Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say a southbound driver rear-ended another southbound vehicle. The striking vehicle, driven by Sarah Lemmenes, 40, Waupun, entered the median and rolled several times. Lemmenes was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, 18-year-old Edgar Ruiz of Beaver Dam, lost control and slid into a west ditch. Ruiz and his two passengers were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Waupun Police Department, the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Fond du Lac County Drone Team and the Fond du Lac County Crash Reconstruction Team.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Attorney requests competency evaluation for Green Bay woman charged in grisly murder
Ashwaubenon Chick-fil-A opening day
We asked people in traffic, was Chick-fil-A worth the wait?
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
MyMichigan Health President and CEO Diane Postler-Slattery, Ph.D., FACHE, 62, and her husband...
Former Aspirus Wausau Hospital COO, husband die in Florida plane crash
Customers get their first orders from the new Chick-fil-A in Ashwaubenon. March 10, 2022.
Opening of Green Bay area’s first Chick-fil-A expected to cause traffic issues

Latest News

Mark Lindsdau
Antigo man disappears after going into ditch
March 11 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snow squalls
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Stock image.
Donations needed for Oneida family who lost home in fire
March 11 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds