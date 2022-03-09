Advertisement

Opening of Green Bay area’s first Chick-fil-A expected to cause traffic issues

By WBAY news staff and Joshua Peguero
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:19 AM CST
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Diners have waited for more than a year for a popular Southern fast food chain to open in the Green Bay area. Starting Thursday, you should expect traffic backups around Chick-fil-A, with the public safety department even discouraging people from traveling unnecessarily near the area.

The new Chick-fil-A opened at 8 A.M. Thursday at 2455 S. Oneida St. in an outer lot of Bay Park Square Mall.

Earlier this week, the restaurant and Ashwaubenon Public Safety posted a map and information about how traffic will be routed through the drive-thru. Officers will be monitoring and directing traffic.

Drivers can only reach the restaurant going north on Oneida St. and making a right turn at Anderson Dr. (that’s the entry to the mall parking lot facing Dave & Busters). The left turn lane of southbound Oneida St. will be closed.

As you can see in the map above, the line for the drive-thru will be extended through the mall parking lot, avoiding the curbside lanes of the mall entrances.

Customers will exit the drive-thru, taking a left and then a right towards Longhorn Steakhouse. Past the steakhouse, traffic will go left through the parking lot just before Steinhafels, then turning right. Turning left past Steinhafels will lead to the parking lot that exits onto Holmgren Way.

The restaurant isn’t open for dine-in or carryout customers yet.

Chick-fil-A encourages people to use its mobile app to place mobile orders for pick up in the drive-thru. The restaurant will have two drive-thru lanes. It’s scheduled to be open until 10 P.M.

Ashwaubenon's village president talks about opening day traffic and other issues with the new restaurant

Public Safety says it spent months creating this new traffic route and asks people who are interested in visiting Bay Park Square Mall to use the mall’s east side entrance.

“Please be patient and follow the direction of officers, mall security and Chick-fil-A traffic employees as they work to get people in and out as fast as they can. Thank you in advance,” reads a statement from Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

Chick-fil-A also has restaurants in Grand Chute and Oshkosh.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety developed a specific traffic plan for customers and advises everyone else to find other routes

