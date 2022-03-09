Advertisement

Texas-based company plans to reopen Enstrom Helicopter factory

Enstrom Helicopter Corporation(WLUC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - A Texas-based company says it has an agreement to buy the assets of the Enstrom Helicopter Corporation and it plans to reopen the Enstrom factory in Menominee.

Enstrom declared Chapter 7 bankruptcy citing “severe financial difficults” and announced it was closing January 21 after 64 years in business.

MidTex Aviation says its purchase agreement approved by a U.S. bankruptcy court in Michigan includes the former Enstrom buildings, aircraft, parts, tooling, materials, intellectual property, drawings, and airport lease.

MidTex says it’ll form a new entity, Enstrom Aerospace Industries, to build new helicopters, provide parts and support to existing customers, and expand on engineering services and component manufacturing.

“We already have a number of former Enstrom employees working with us on a contract basis. After closing, we expect to make job offers to a substantial number of former Enstrom employees,” a statement from MidTex’s Kevin Griffin said.

The former president of Enstrom, Matt Francour, added, “The former employees and management team couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to work for a new company operating the facility. This was the best possible outcome.”

