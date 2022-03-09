Advertisement

Sturgeon Bay’s Michigan Street Bridge reopens Wednesday afternoon

Sturgeon Bay's Michigan Street Bridge (WBAY file photo)
Sturgeon Bay's Michigan Street Bridge (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Michigan Street Bridge is reopening at 3 P.M. Wednesday, March 9. It’s two days ahead of schedule in a two-week repair job.

The bridge in downtown Sturgeon Bay closed on February 28 to complete repairs after a crash last year. Last October, a truck carrying a load too big for the bridge struck and damaged overhead braces on the lift span and the approach to the lift span.

Bridge engineers were able to fix the structures leading to the lift span in December, but the structure of the span itself is so old that parts weren’t available to replace the structures and had to be made.

The lift bridge was closed to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, and marine traffic for the last week-and-a-half.

