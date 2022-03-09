Seaquist Orchards selling jam-packed crates to benefit Ukraine

SISTER BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A cherry growing company in Sister Bay is pitching in with its own fundraiser for Ukraine.

Just two days after a Ukraine fundraiser went active on Seaquist Orchards’ website, more than 500 gift carte orders poured in.

It’s an effort to help their bakery manager and her country.

“Our bakery manager is a refugee herself from Ukraine, seven years ago. She and her husband, and some of her husband’s family came over. When this happened, we just felt so badly for her. She’s got two brothers and a father yet in Ukraine. And her father is ill, and they’re running out of medicine, and so we’re just trying to help her any way we can,” said Kristin Seaquist, owner of Seaquist Orchards.

All the proceeds from a $30 gift crate, packed with cherry jam, whole cherry jam, and cherry raspberry jam, will go to Samaritan’s Purse, an emergency relief nonprofit, at its field hospital in Ukraine.

“There’s so many injuries, so many medical needs, and not just physical, but also emotional needs. They’ve got trauma people to help with them emotionally so they’re just providing whatever help they can,” said Seaquist.

Seaquist Orchards is offering free shipping on all orders, as well as curbside pickup for the gift crates, folks can pull up outside of their Farm Market on Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

“Just the heartache of seeing these people suffer and this war, so want to get involved,” said Tom Sawyer, shipping manager, Seaquist Orchards Farm Market.

To order a gift crate, click here.

“I’m so excited about this, that we can do this and hopefully send thousands of dollars to help somebody. Lots of people need help, everybody over there needs help. So if we can just add a little to that bucket, we’ll be very thankful,” said Seaquist.

