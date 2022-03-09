Advertisement

Pandemic expansion of free school lunches could be ending

Students eat lunch at a Mississippi-area school. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports...
Students eat lunch at a Mississippi-area school. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports about 30 million students currently receive free school meals -- about 10 million more than before the pandemic.(WKYT)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Free lunches for students could be coming to an end as a new congressional spending bill does not include an extension of school lunch waivers.

The waivers, authorized at the beginning of the pandemic, let schools distribute free meals to all students without verifying their families’ income.

The waivers also give districts the flexibility to offer grab-and-go meals for kids who are quarantining or studying remotely.

Lawmakers are pushing to extend the waivers for another year to give schools and students more time to transition back to pre-pandemic requirements.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports about 30 million students currently receive free school meals -- about 10 million more than before the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Martinez
Suspect in local storage unit thefts escapes custody during transport
Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Taylor Schabusiness
Attorney requests competency evaluation for Green Bay woman charged in grisly murder
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Names released in fatal Town of Waupun crash
WBAY Photo
First Alert Investigation: Judge says ‘no’ to Caribbean vacation for former Summit Contracting owners

Latest News

Cruiser hit
VIDEO: Nebraska police cruiser smashed by semi during snowstorm
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to a disabled child.
Nurse accused of injuring, abusing special needs child
Doctor displays a piece of a cochlear implant to restore hearing
DEBRIEF: Cochlear implant changed woman's life
Speaker Robin Vos (R- Rochester)
Judge orders Speaker Robin Vos to produce deleted emails