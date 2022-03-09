Advertisement

New attorney appointed to convicted Fox River Mall shooter’s case

Dezman Ellis sentencing hearing. Feb. 1, 2022.
Dezman Ellis sentencing hearing. Feb. 1, 2022.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted in the deadly Fox River Mall shooting has been assigned a new attorney.

Dezman Ellis is serving a 40-year prison sentence for shooting and killing Jovanni Frausto and shooting and injuring Colt Lemmers. Ellis pleaded “no contest” to 2nd Degree Intentional Homicide and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and was convicted by the court. The charges are related to the January 2021 shooting at the mall in Grand Chute.

In February, Ellis sent a handwritten letter to the judge claiming ineffective counsel. Ellis, 18, claims his lawyer said he would only be sentenced to 15 years. He said he feels his life has been cheated and taken from him.

Attorney Scott Ceman was granted a motion to withdraw as counsel, citing “irreparable breakdown” in the attorney-client relationship.

Judge Mark McGinnis recently appointed public defender Daniel Goggin to represent Ellis. No appeal has been filed as of this publication.

CLICK HERE for coverage of the sentencing of Dezman Ellis.

