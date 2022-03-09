Mail thefts under investigation in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of mail theft in Appleton and other areas.

Investigators say suspects pull up to mail boxes and take outgoing and incoming mail. It’s happening at all times of day.

“We would encourage all residents to report any suspicious vehicles approaching mailboxes. Also, do not place outgoing mail in your mailbox if possible. Residents should drop their mail in USPS boxes whenever possible. Several victims have suffered identity theft as part of these thefts,” says Sgt. Nathan Borman.

The Sheriff’s Office recommends residents sign up for USPS Informed Delivery. Recipients receive a daily email showing the physical mail that will be in their box that day.

If you notice anything suspect, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 920-832-5000.

