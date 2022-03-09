Advertisement

INTERVIEW: The history between Russia and Ukraine

UWGB professor of Russian history, Heidi Sherman, on Putin's opposition to NATO, the Russian state's use of propaganda, and how Russian citizens feel about what
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Philospher George Santayana said, “Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” Well, Russia and Ukraine have a history dating back more than 1,000 years.

Chris Roth speaks to a professor of Russian history at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Heidi Sherman.

Sherman talks about the countries’ relationships and how it relates to what’s happening now. We ask her about Vladimir Putin’s opposition to NATO, the Russian state’s use of propaganda and shutting down dissent, and how Russian citizens are feeling about what’s going on now.

Get a sense of what it’s like in Russia as it goes to war with Ukraine. Watch the complete interview above.

