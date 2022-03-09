Advertisement

Governor announces health care grants for Appleton

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers announced nearly $8 million for capital investments in health care in Appleton.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan. It’s designed to expand access to health care for low-income families and people who are lacking insurance.

Most of the money will go to Mosaic Family Health so it can offer more services and care for an estimated 5,000 additional patients.

Tri-County Dental Clinic is also getting $160,000 to make facility improvements.

