Governor announces health care grants for Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers announced nearly $8 million for capital investments in health care in Appleton.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan. It’s designed to expand access to health care for low-income families and people who are lacking insurance.

Most of the money will go to Mosaic Family Health so it can offer more services and care for an estimated 5,000 additional patients.

Tri-County Dental Clinic is also getting $160,000 to make facility improvements.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.