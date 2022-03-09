FVTC teaches English to Afghan refugees to help with new life in America

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Since coming to America refugees from Afghanistan have had to do a lot of adjusting. To help the Fox Valley Technical College has invited them into the classroom to learn English.

“Were really just trying to help them survive, have that English, get a good job,” Gillian Giles-Skelton, one of the ELL professors said.

Mohammad Ashrof Azimy was a dentist in Afghanistan. He trained at the Kabul Medical University and has five years of experience working in a hospital setting. Then in August 2021, he fled his home country during the large-scale airlift that took place in the final weeks of the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In September 2021, Mohammad was one of the 76,000 Afghan citizens arriving in the U.S., and now at 30 years old is settling into his new life in Menasha. Today he is a student at the Fox Valley Technical College.

Since September more than 90 Afghani refugees, including Mohammad, have been working with the college to learn the English language in partnership with World Relief Fox Valley. World Relief Fox Valley works with refugees to meet their other needs, such as housing, healthcare, and more.

The majority of the students enrolled are in the first level which is a gateway to other levels, jobs, American culture, and basic survival.

Each level takes four months to complete. In addition to Afghanistan refugees, students from the Congo, Sudan, Venezuela, and Laos are enrolled.

Classes are offered both online and face-to-face and focus on reading, writing, speaking, presentation, and career skills through English language immersion.

“I’ve seen a wide variety that some of that have very good English skills, some of them don’t seem to have hardly any English, they can write but pretty low but definitely to get them learning the language, get them more comfortable,” Giles-Skelton said.

While learning a new language may seem hard, Azimy said the most difficult part is starting over.

“I had six years of medical school I had lost because they didn’t accept my dentistry license here,” Azimy said. “Now I apply for clinics and different practices but none of them respond to me. No one responds to me because you need to be a licensed doctor,” Azimy said.

ELL classes are offered at the Appleton and Oshkosh campuses, as well as the Even Start Family Literacy programs in Appleton and Menasha.

