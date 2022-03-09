COVID-19 in Wisconsin: New cases fall closer to 400 per day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin is nearing an average of 400 new COVID-19 cases per day. The state says the rolling, 7-day average is down to 408 after tests results in the past day confirmed 475 new cases. In WBAY’s viewing area, 5 counties reported no increase in cases and 11 reported single-digit cases. One month ago, the state reported 3,013 cases and was averaging 2,875 cases per day. Two months ago the state was averaging 9,890 cases and was still rising to the omicron surge’s peak.

The positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests confirming COVID-19 infections -- was unchanged at 3.2% of all tests, the same 7-day average as yesterday. This is the first time we recall the metric not declining since it began a freefall from 29.5% two months ago.

Wednesday’s data show the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) received 53 more reports in the past day of COVID-19 deaths. That’s the most in two weeks and the 2nd highest number of reports in one day in four weeks. However, the state says 40 of these deaths happened at least a month ago, so they aren’t counted in the 7-day average which is still 9 deaths per day. The death toll is 12,210, or 0.88% of all known coronavirus cases during the pandemic.

Thirteen of the 20 counties we’re tracking in Northeast Wisconsin reported a COVID-19 death, including 5 in Outagamie County and 3 in Sheboygan County, and 2 each in Dodge, Manitowoc and Shawano counties. County-by-county case and death totals are listed at the end of this article.

The DHS data also show 59 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the past day, raising our estimated 7-day average to 42 hospitalizations per day, which is still among the lowest averages we’ve seen since last summer.

The new admissions were negated by discharges and deaths. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 345 COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide, the same as Tuesday. This includes 62 in ICU, which is 4 more than Tuesday, the first time that number went up since February 22.

The Northeast health care region saw increases with 44 COVID-19 patients, 2 more than yesterday, including 9 in ICU, also 2 more than a day ago. Fox Valley hospitals have 20 COVID-19 patients, the same as Tuesday, and the admission of 1 patient to ICU ends a streak with no COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

Vaccinators reported another 889 people completed their COVID-19 vaccination series since the last update. Outside of a holiday, this is the first time that metric’s been below 1,000 on a weekday since October 28 last year. It should be expected, since first-time vaccinations started dropping as the omicron surge waned 3 or 4 weeks ago -- the duration between Pfizer and Moderna shots -- and people felt less urgency to get vaccinated.

Our estimated 7-day average of Wisconsin residents getting their first COVID-19 vaccine shot is down to 517 per day, the lowest 7-day average -- by far -- since we started tracking this metric in February, 2021. The number of people who received at least one dose is 795 more than a day ago.

The number completing their vaccination series is up by 1,144. We calculate the 7-day average is 889 Wisconsinites per day completing their vaccine series, which is the 4th lowest daily average since we started keeping track.

We sitting at 60.5% of the state’s population completing its vaccine series, with 32.9% of Wisconsinites having a booster shot, too. That’s out of 64.0% of the population that received at least one COVID-19 dose.

Sheboygan County reached 60% of its population completing their vaccine series, and the Northeast health care region is on the verge of 60% of the residents across 7 counties considered fully vaccinated.

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 26.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/23.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

12 to 17: 60.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/57.1% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 59.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/54.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 63.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/59.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 69.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/65.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 71.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/68.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 78.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/75.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.4% 62.5% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.8% 54.5% Dodge (87,839) 52.4% 50.0% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.5% 74.2% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.5% 49.9% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.7% (+0.1) 53.0% Forest (9,004) 52.7% (+0.1) 49.8% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.4% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.5% 50.8% Langlade (19,189) 53.8% 51.5% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.4% 58.0% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.2% 50.8% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.1% (+0.1) 76.3% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.8% (+0.1) 50.9% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.1% 61.1% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.7% 45.8% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.7% 60.0% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.4% 53.3% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.9% 43.8% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.1% 59.0% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 297,281 (62.6%) 284,274 (59.9%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 329,116 (59.9%) 314,069 (57.1%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,732106 (64.0%) 3,529,541 (60.5%)

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 69,725 cases (+11) (388 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 11,463 cases (+0) (93 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,982 cases (+2) (85 deaths)

Dodge – 24,268 cases (+9) (273 deaths) (+2)

Door – 6,553 cases (+2) (53 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 807 cases (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,260 cases (+4) (228 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 2,425 cases (46 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,717 cases (39 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,164 cases (+2) (51 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,298 cases (+0) (70 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee – 4,543 cases (+1) (40 deaths) (+1)

Langlade - 4,856 cases (+1) (63 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 17,201 cases (+1) (154 deaths) (+2)

Marinette - 9,609 cases (+2) (98 deaths) (+1)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,865 cases (+3) (60 deaths)

Menominee – 1,837 (13 deaths)

Oconto – 9,289 cases (+1) (88 deaths) (+1)

Outagamie – 42,169 cases (+14) (328 deaths) (+5)

Shawano – 9,702 cases (+3) (122 deaths) (+2)

Sheboygan – 29,277 cases (+4) (258 deaths) (+3)

Waupaca – 11,260 cases (+2) (192 deaths)

Waushara – 4,959 cases (67 deaths)

Winnebago – 43,558 cases (+24) (318 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

