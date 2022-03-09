Advertisement

COOL END TO THE WORK WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST
Average highs this time of year are now into the upper 30s but we’ll be staying well below that through Saturday. Hang in there spring weather fans because mild air is still on track for early next week.

Highs today will be in the lower 30s with blustery westerly winds 10-20 mph with higher gusts. We’ll cool down into the lower teens and single digits tonight. Wind chills are going to fall into the single digits above and below zero by the Thursday AM commute. Another chilly day with highs in the 20s is on tap for Thursday. Look for more 30s and 20s Friday and Saturday. A little bit of light snow is possible on Friday but it looks like it’ll be more of a nuisance than anything else.

A little bit of snow or rain is possible in the region Sunday into Monday as mild air builds back into the region. Temperatures are expected to zoom up into the 40s starting Sunday continuing into next week. Some data suggest we may get evening milder so stay tuned.

DON’T FORGET: Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend! Our clocks will need to “spring forward” an hour early Sunday morning...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: NW/W 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Blustery & cool. HIGH: 33

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. LOW: 11, with wind chills in the 0s & -0s

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chilly for March. HIGH: 25 LOW: 14

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. A few passing snow showers. HIGH: 32 LOW 7

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Blustery. HIGH: 25 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Early light snow, then some sun. Milder, but windy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A few showers possible. HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 49

