CHILLY FINISH TO THE WORK WEEK

Under a variably cloudy sky, we’ll cool down into the lower teens and single digits tonight. Wind chills are going to fall into the single digits above and below zero for Thursday morning. Afternoon temperatures will be colder as well with highs limited to the high teens to middle 20s. A brisk wind continues along with a mix of sun and clouds.

Clouds will increase for Friday, and some spotty flakes are possible. For those that see it, this snow likely doesn’t add up to more than a dusting. Highs Friday should crack the lower 30s, but we’re stuck in the 20s with a blustery wind on Saturday.

A little bit of snow is possible early Sunday... with some rain mixing in as everything pushes east of the area. Sunday will kick off a trend of milder weather with a breezy south wind. Highs get back into the 40s, and we’ll see more of that for the week ahead! Some passing light rain or wintry mix is possible Monday, and we’re tracking another light rain chance on Wednesday. Temperatures could get into the 50s by the middle of the week.

DON’T FORGET: Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend! Our clocks will need to “spring forward” one hour Saturday night...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: W 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: S/W 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Colder and brisk. LOW: 11 (single digits below zero NORTH)

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chilly for March. Lighter wind. HIGH: 25 LOW: 14

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few passing snow showers. HIGH: 32 LOW 7

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 25 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Early light snow or mix, then some sun. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty light rain or mix. HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Seasonably mild. Breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: More clouds. Mild and breezy with passing rain showers possible. HIGH: 50

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.