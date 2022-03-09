A BIT BLUSTERY, WITH TEMPS TRENDING DOWN...

Clouds will be breaking up across the area this morning. As we turn partly cloudy, you’ll notice a blustery west wind. That’s the big reason why it won’t warm up much today. Highs will be mainly in the lower 30s this afternoon. Our wind chills will only be in the teens to near 20 degrees. As cold high pressure gradually builds into the area, even colder weather will slowly settle into the area. When you wake up tomorrow morning, wind chills will be near zero. Later in the day tomorrow, highs will only be in the 20s.

The nearby high pressure system will also deflect some heavier snow to our southwest, while we stay dry... However, there is a chance of snow showers on Friday, as a weak cold front moves through the area. There’s also a chance of snow showers early Sunday morning. Otherwise, our forecast looks mainly dry.

For those who want warmer weather, keep an eye on the forecast for early next week. Our highs will be back into the 40s as early as Sunday afternoon.

DON’T FORGET: Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend! Our clocks will need to “spring forward” an hour early Sunday morning...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: NW/W 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Partly cloudy. A bit colder. Blustery at times. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Snappy cold. LOW: 11, with wind chills near zero

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chilly for March. Probably dry. HIGH: 25 LOW: 14

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. A few snow showers. HIGH: 32 LOW 8

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Blustery. Late-night snow showers. HIGH: 25 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Early light snow, then some sun. Milder, but windy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A few showers possible. HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 49

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.