WEAK COLD FRONT PASSES THIS EVENING

We’ll enjoy oodles of sun for the rest of the afternoon but some clouds will filter in late as a cold front approaches. This front may squeeze out a few flakes but it should move through on a quiet note this evening and tonight. Highs today will be in the 30s to low 40s but southwesterly winds may gust up to around 25 mph at times.

Temperatures cool back into the lower 30s on Wednesday. It’ll remain brisk but another day with a sun & cloud mix is in order.

The weather maker we are watching for Thursday and Friday continues to look less impressive with each set of data that arrive. Some light snow could fall in our far southern areas Thursday evening and there could be some additional light snow showers area wide on Friday. At this time it looks like any accumulations would be more or less a nuisance.

DON’T FORGET: Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend! Our clocks will need to “spring forward” an hour early Sunday morning...

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Bright sunshine. A few clouds NORTH. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. A few flakes. Cold and brisk. LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit blustery, with chills in the teens. HIGH: 33 LOW: 13

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes SOUTH. HIGH: 26 LOW: 14

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Gusty winds. HIGH: 32 LOW 9

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Blustery. Late-night snow showers. HIGH: 26 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Early light snow, then some sun. Breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Gusty winds. HIGH: 48

