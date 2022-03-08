Volunteers help woodworker make toys for Ukraine refugees

LANGES CORNER, Wis. (WBAY) - Rick’s Toybox in southern Brown County was buzzing by Tuesday. Action 2 News first reported on Monday that Rick Brunner, through his non-profit, was building wooden toy cars for children displaced from Ukraine-- and he was looking for help to get as many of toys made by Friday as possible.

A day after Brunner’s plea for help, people showed up and his workshop became a full fledged factory.

“Overwhelming, yes, I’m just overwhelmed,” said Brunner as saws were buzzing and sanders were spinning. There was tracing, cutting, gluing, and assembling going on too. Nearly a dozen people showed up to volunteer at Rick’s Toybox.

About the volunteers, Brunner said, “There’s a few that have experience. There’s a few that doesn’t, but like I said I got jobs for all, everybody fit in very well.”

Before noon, the extra sets of hands helped to make at least 150 cars. That’s in addition to the ones Rick Brunner and Barry Bender from the Northeast Wisconsin Woodworkers Guild made before the reinforcements. According to Bender, “I never realized it would turn into this.”

And with all of this help, production won’t be slowing down. Brunner adds, “It’s the meaning to the kids, I guess. It’s not so much for me, it’s for them. It’s done for them.”

The volunteers helping are from as far away as Waupaca, Algoma, and Oconto Falls. Others are from Green Bay, De Pere, Ashwaubenon and right down the road.

“I saw it on TV this morning and I’m on vacation and I thought I could help. And, it’s a great cause,” says Nan Young from Waupaca.

Jeannie Goffard from De Pere adds, “I saw Rick on TV and I heard his cause and how can I not show up on a day like today.”

While the extra help is making a difference, Brunner is anxious to see who shows up the rest of the week. But, he’s also looking for a little help in tracking down crayon packets that he’s adding to every car along with a lollipop. Brunner says, “Lumber, wheels, hubcaps, axles, I have a very good supply. Suckers I have a very good supply, but the actual four pack of colors, I’m running out. That’s my only need.”

And, with a turnout like he had on Tuesday, Brunner knows the crayons and eventually smiles on the faces of kids who receive these cars will come too.

Brunner needs the crayons before Friday. They can be delivered to his home or shop. Addresses and information how you can help can be found on the Rick’s Toybox website or its Facebook page.

