Sun Country announces new Green Bay-Las Vegas flight

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sun Country Airlines has announced service to Las Vegas from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport.

The flights start Sept. 9. CLICK HERE for ticket information.

“Only three months ago, we welcomed Sun Country Airlines to GRB,” said Airport Director Marty Piette, A.A.E. “with nonstop service to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers, Florida and Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) in Phoenix, Arizona. The new routes have done extremely well, and we have consistently heard from local travelers that Las Vegas is a destination that they’ve wanted, so I know there will be strong support for the flights. GRB looks forward to being a part of Sun Country Airlines’ continued growth, and I thank Sun Country Airlines for their investment in our region.”

The flights will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

Flights from GRB will arrive at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS).

