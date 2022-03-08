Reports vary when it comes to Aaron Rodgers’ blockbuster deal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers and four-time MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a four-year, $200 million deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. However, other sources are saying those numbers are not accurate.
The deal as reported by Rapoport would make Rodgers the highest paid player in NFL history. Rapoport reports $153 million is guaranteed.
Rodgers’ friend Pat McAfee said on his show Tuesday that reports of the $200 million deal “categorically false.”
Reports say Rodgers considered retirement and a possible move to the Denver Broncos.
The Packers have until 3 p.m. to make a decision when it comes to a franchise tag for star WR Davante Adams. Rapoport says the new salary cap room makes it likely that the Packers will exercise that option for Adams.
