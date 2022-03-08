Reports vary when it comes to Aaron Rodgers’ blockbuster deal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers and four-time MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a four-year, $200 million deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. However, other sources are saying those numbers are not accurate.

The deal as reported by Rapoport would make Rodgers the highest paid player in NFL history. Rapoport reports $153 million is guaranteed.

Rodgers’ friend Pat McAfee said on his show Tuesday that reports of the $200 million deal “categorically false.”

Right now on his show @PatMcAfeeShow continues to say the 4-year $200M report is “categorically false.” — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) March 8, 2022

He is emphatic that the numbers are not true. Rodgers let friend James Jones break news of his last deal, this time McAfee-so you can trust that McAfee is getting the info from THE source https://t.co/awxlxo9o0K — Chris Roth (@rothchris) March 8, 2022

.@AaronRodgers12 reached aht to me this morning & let me know that he will OFFICIALLY be returning to the Green Bay Packers#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AZ54GJCSbj — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022

Reports say Rodgers considered retirement and a possible move to the Denver Broncos.

The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

This was no easy decision. Rodgers considered retirement and the #Broncos. In the end, the #Packers get it done. They commit to Aaron Rodgers for many years. https://t.co/4Mf7rcmHej — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

Well lewwk ahht chuuu @AaronRodgers12 — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) March 8, 2022

Just when they thought it was over 😏 pic.twitter.com/cDn7sRDNhU — AJ “The Sauce” Dillon (@ajdillon7) March 8, 2022

The Packers have until 3 p.m. to make a decision when it comes to a franchise tag for star WR Davante Adams. Rapoport says the new salary cap room makes it likely that the Packers will exercise that option for Adams.

Thanks to the new cap room, the #Packers are expected to franchise tag WR Davante Adams. https://t.co/H4GeatDNpm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

The MVP is staying in GB 🤟 (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/nAkZAdwD5I — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 8, 2022

BREAKING: According to my sources.. @AaronRodgers12 will officially be returning to the Green Bay Packers.



There is no deal in place currently but there is said to be a Cap Friendly deal on the way.



Retirement was a real consideration & in the end



🗣 HE IS BACK WITH THE PACK pic.twitter.com/1lpdcLxyPL — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.