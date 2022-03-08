Photographer offering mini portrait sessions to help raise money for Nicola family

TOWN OF ABRAMS, Wis. (WBAY) - A photographer in the Town of Abrams is offering “Emersyn Sessions” to help raise money for the Nicola family who lost eight-year-old Emersyn in a single-vehicle crash in late February.

Lexi Ermis, with LL Photography, LLC, is a relative of the Nicola family.

She’s asking customers to donate $75 dollars to the GoFundMe page for the Nicola family and take a picture as proof before booking a session with her.

The photo shoots take place outside her studio located at 2275 E. Frontage Rd., where subjects throw powdered paint at each other in various colors.

“Emersyn was a very bright and colorful girl. She loved bright colors, didn’t really like dull colors and that’s how we’re honoring her memory, is being very colorful and silly,” said Ermis.

Customers will receive five copies of the session. If anyone would like to book a session, but can’t pay $75 or plan for the scheduled times, Ermis said they can give her a call at (920) 646-2348.

