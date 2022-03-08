Advertisement

Photographer offering mini portrait sessions to help raise money for Nicola family

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family through this difficult time
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family through this difficult time(WBAY)
By Casey Torres
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ABRAMS, Wis. (WBAY) - A photographer in the Town of Abrams is offering “Emersyn Sessions” to help raise money for the Nicola family who lost eight-year-old Emersyn in a single-vehicle crash in late February.

Lexi Ermis, with LL Photography, LLC, is a relative of the Nicola family.

She’s asking customers to donate $75 dollars to the GoFundMe page for the Nicola family and take a picture as proof before booking a session with her.

The photo shoots take place outside her studio located at 2275 E. Frontage Rd., where subjects throw powdered paint at each other in various colors.

“Emersyn was a very bright and colorful girl. She loved bright colors, didn’t really like dull colors and that’s how we’re honoring her memory, is being very colorful and silly,” said Ermis.

Customers will receive five copies of the session. If anyone would like to book a session, but can’t pay $75 or plan for the scheduled times, Ermis said they can give her a call at (920) 646-2348.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fond du Lac County deputies arrest 2 Green Bay men hiding in marsh using thermal drone
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Two Rivers Police investigate death of 27-year-old woman
FILE - In this March 3, 2006, file photo, Brendan Dassey is escorted out of a Manitowoc County...
Lawyers pen letter in support of ‘Making A Murderer’ subject
Dozens gather Saturday night outside Weyauwega City Hall for a candlelight vigil to remember...
It’s been two years since disappearance of man in Waupaca County

Latest News

smartphone
“9″ BRILLIANT MINUTES to fully charge your phone
Kelton Jennings appears in Brown County court via video conference
Former music teacher accused of sexual assault makes court appearance
Kelton Jennings appears in court via video conference
Music teacher makes court appearance
Brad Spakowitz talks about new technology being developed for charging our smartphones
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Phone charging technology