Packers give franchise tag to All-Pro receiver Davante Adams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The Green Bay Packers are putting a franchise tag on Davante Adams to prevent the two-time All-Pro receiver from becoming an unrestricted free agent when free agency opens March 16.

The Packers made the move Tuesday after MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced he’s planning to return to Green Bay for an 18th season.

The tag means Adams cannot play for another team this season, but he could opt to sit out. It gives both sides time to negotiate a long-term contract, which would be better for the team’s salary cap situation.

Adams and the Packers now have until July 15 to work out a long-term extension.

