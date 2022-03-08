Advertisement

New contract reached for Republican Wisconsin election probe

Michael Gableman discusses findings of his election investigation at a legislative hearing at...
Michael Gableman discusses findings of his election investigation at a legislative hearing at the state Capitol on March 1, 2022
By The Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly speaker has signed a new contract with Michael Gableman, the former state Supreme Court justice he hired to investigate the 2020 election.

That is what Gableman’s attorney James Bopp told a judge on Tuesday.

Bopp told the judge that a signed deal between Gableman and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos would be filed with the court by the end of the day.

Gableman released his latest report last week and told lawmakers then that he was in talks with Vos to extend his contract that had expired on Dec. 31. Bopp did not reveal details about the contract in court.

