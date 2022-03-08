Advertisement

Local cities set to record highest average price for gallon of gas

This picture depicts the octanes of gasoline at a gas pump
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay is on track to break the all-time average high price for regular unleaded gasoline.

The gas prices tracker from AAA shows Green Bay recorded its highest record average price on May 5, 2011. It cost on average $4.095 per gallon.

Currently in Green Bay, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.028. That’s expected to climb Tuesday as the conflict in Ukraine and high demand continue.

“The problem is that Russia is a significant producer of about 10 million barrels a day of oil production, and suddenly with the loss of Russian oil the balance has been significantly tipped in a way we have never fully seen before, and so oil prices are surging now,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.com.

In Appleton, the average price for regular unleaded is $3.925. The record set on May 4, 2011 was $4.087.

In Fond du Lac, the average price is $3.901. The record set on May 5, 2011 was $4.101.

In Oshkosh, the average price is $3.934. The record set on May 4, 2011 was $4.087.

CLICK HERE to view updated average high gas prices by county in Wisconsin.

“The increase in gas demand and a reduction in total supply contribute to rising pump prices. But, increasing oil prices play a leading role in pushing gas prices higher. Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb,” says AAA.

