Legislature approves funding new youth prison

Lincoln Hills youth prison in Irma
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin state Senate has given final approval to a bill that would fund a new youth prison. The legislation would allow the state to borrow $42 million to build a new youth prison in Milwaukee County.

The bill doesn’t specify a location but would make construction contingent upon local government officials’ approval.

The existing facility in Irma would be converted to an adult institution.

The Senate passed the bill last month. The Assembly passed it days later but added the local approval and adult prison language to the measure and sent the it back to the Senate for concurrence. The Senate passed the bill on a voice vote Tuesday and sent it to Gov. Tony Evers.

