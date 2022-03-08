Advertisement

INTERVIEW: WPS Farm Show returns

The WPS Farm Show is back this month after a two-year hiatus.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Farmers rejoice! The WPS Farm Show is returning later this month after a two-year hiatus forced by the pandemic.

The free event takes place on the EAA grounds in Oshkosh March 29-31 (get hours and other details here).

Chris Roth talks with WPS Farm Show manager Rob Juneau and WPS senior communications specialist Matt Cullen about what the show means to farmers, the symbiotic relationship between farmers and exhibitors, and how farming -- one of the world’s most ancient professions -- pushes the envelope of 21st century technology.

