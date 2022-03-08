Advertisement

Former music teacher accused of sexual assault makes court appearance

Kelton Jennings was arrested Friday on a charge of sexual assault of a student by school staff
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A former school teacher accused of sexual assault appeared in Brown County court Monday afternoon, days after his arrest.

Kelton Jennings, 26, was jailed Friday for a charge of sexual assault of a student by school staff.

There was doubt among court clerks whether Jennings would appear Monday. He was there briefly. Bond wasn’t issued, nor were formal charges filed.

Jennings taught fifth-grade music in at least seven Green Bay schools before resigning last week during an investigation after a claim he had inappropriate contact with a student.

Jennings spent 10 to 15 minutes in court looking over documents he was given to read. It’s unclear exactly what he was reading, but once he was done he requested his private attorney, and the court commissioner said the attorney wasn’t present. The district attorney’s office requested to reschedule his hearing for a signature bond for another day. We don’t have a new court date yet.

We reached out to the Green Bay Area Public School District for comment. Officials declined.

