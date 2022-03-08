Advertisement

Door County highways closed Tuesday for multiple building moves

Buildings on the move in Door County. March 8, 2022.
Buildings on the move in Door County. March 8, 2022.(Door County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Drivers in Door County will encounter highway closures Tuesday for building moves.

State Highway 42 at Country Lane will be closed this morning as crews move multiple buildings.

The Sheriff’s Office says it appears the move “is taking longer than anticipated.”

The convoy of buildings will then move toward State Highway 57. The Sheriff’s Office says Highway 57 between Country Lane and N. Woods Drive will close around 11 a.m.

“Furthermore, there will be a simultaneous building move occurring (around noon) on FlintRidge to Woodcrest to a location on CTH ZZ,” reads a post on the Door County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. " Re-route your travel plans accordingly!”

It’s been a busy time for building moves in Door County. On March 4, crews moved a building up Sister Bay Hill to State Highway 57.

